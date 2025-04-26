Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 297.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOCT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 2.4 %

NOCT opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

