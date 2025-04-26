Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,955 Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,955 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,144 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

