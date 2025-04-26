Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

