Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,178 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 880,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 592,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 232,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 553,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

