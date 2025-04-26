Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,871 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 100,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIT stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.