Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,631 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

