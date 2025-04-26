Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,098 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 205,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

MGOV opened at $20.13 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

