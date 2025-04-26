Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,052,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price target on Envista in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of NVST opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

