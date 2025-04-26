Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,381 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 98,227 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 276,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,571,863.50. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,800. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.1 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $724.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

