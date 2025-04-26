Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

PHM stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $4,883,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

