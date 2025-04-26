First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THFF. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at $517,157.85. This trade represents a 12.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,635 shares of company stock worth $132,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of THFF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.41.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Financial

First Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.