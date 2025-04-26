First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of First Merchants worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRME. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Merchants by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRME. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

First Merchants Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.94%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

