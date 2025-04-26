First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRG. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of FWRG opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,075.92. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,880.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

