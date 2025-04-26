Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

