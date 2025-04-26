Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FOX opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

