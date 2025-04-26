Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 832,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 89,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period.

Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

