Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.72% of Full House Resorts worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $5.00 price objective on Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

FLL stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 14.64%.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

