FY2025 Earnings Estimate for EW Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2027 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,007,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,664,000 after purchasing an additional 696,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,895,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $27,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,414.24. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,062. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

