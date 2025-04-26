FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Issued By B. Riley

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

