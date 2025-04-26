FY2025 Earnings Estimate for OLED Issued By Zacks Research

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.59. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Shares of OLED opened at $126.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.14. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

