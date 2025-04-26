FY2025 EPS Estimates for New Gold Increased by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.45 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.34.

New Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

NGD opened at C$4.70 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.16.

Insider Transactions at New Gold

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Keith Murphy sold 41,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total value of C$179,592.27. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.