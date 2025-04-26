FY2025 EPS Estimates for South Bow Decreased by Analyst

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South Bow in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29.

Get South Bow alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

South Bow Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other South Bow news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Lori Michelle Muratta acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.32 per share, with a total value of C$205,920.00. Insiders bought a total of 12,676 shares of company stock valued at $447,932 over the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.