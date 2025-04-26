Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,849 Shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern States Bancshares were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 3,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $326.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.27.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.81%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Southern States Bancshares from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

