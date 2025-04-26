Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,095,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cricut by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of -0.02. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.41 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $120,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,630,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,547,933.82. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,156. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

