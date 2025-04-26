Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Methanex by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.06. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

