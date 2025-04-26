Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,156 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $625.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.41. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,075. This trade represents a 51.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $34,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,599.54. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRVI shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

