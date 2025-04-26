Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 579,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 207,478 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,524,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 295.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2,084.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of PKE opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.00 million, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PKE

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.