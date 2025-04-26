Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 133,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

