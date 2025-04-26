Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.48 Million Investment in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $57,349,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $87,896,000. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,599,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,439,000.

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $125.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

TTAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

In other ServiceTitan news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

