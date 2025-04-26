Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,615 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,493,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

