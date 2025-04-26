Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,774 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 891,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 215,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.87. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Featured Articles

