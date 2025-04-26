Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 234,727 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Gevo by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

