Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 457,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter.

RYLD stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.59.

