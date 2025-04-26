Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 349,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 262,488 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

