Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $203,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $915.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $935.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $908.57. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $683.00 and a 52 week high of $1,003.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

