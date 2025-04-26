Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 101,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 78,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 342.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Capmk raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $443.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.