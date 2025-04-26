Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Green Plains worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Green Plains by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.