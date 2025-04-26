Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,831 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,153,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,863 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $19,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,231,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,222,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 809,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

