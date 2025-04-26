Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 175.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 78,237 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $13.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $640.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

