Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 120.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 133,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 154,101 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 521,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $312.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

