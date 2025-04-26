IMAX’s (IMAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

IMAX stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IMAX by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

