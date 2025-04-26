Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Informatica were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Informatica by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Informatica by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,023 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,211,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,075,000 after buying an additional 1,168,158 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,127,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,804,000 after buying an additional 2,459,197 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Informatica by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after buying an additional 642,396 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $32.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 627.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W cut Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Informatica

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $207,629.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 416,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,200.50. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.