Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Ingles Markets worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,564,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 976,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 533,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 159,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.