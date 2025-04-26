Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other Innospec news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $61,629.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,736.06. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. This represents a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innospec Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.