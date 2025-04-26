Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Integral Ad Science worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 231,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,048,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after purchasing an additional 205,562 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Integral Ad Science

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $510,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,339.44. This trade represents a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 90,303 shares of company stock valued at $706,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.