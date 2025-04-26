Intellus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,893 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 45,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after buying an additional 13,406,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,205,995,000 after buying an additional 1,618,672 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

