International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,043,000 after acquiring an additional 369,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 146,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,197.30. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $146,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,625.67. This represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $385,176 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price target on International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $65.94.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.72%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

