Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.60 and traded as high as $27.53. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 269,514 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 54,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

