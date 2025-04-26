Invesco Ltd. Acquires 191,582 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of Ballard Power Systems worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $1.22 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $365.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1.25 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

