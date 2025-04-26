Invesco Ltd. Acquires 233,684 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 323.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of NV5 Global worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1,572.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,417 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,632,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,754 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

